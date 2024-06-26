Pom Pom Squad is back with a vengeance. Today (June 26), the Mia Berrin-fronted band has shared their new single, “Downhill.”

On “Downhill,” Berrin embraces her inner chaos, recounting a transformation, as she rises from the ashes. Over a distorted, percussion-heavy instrumental, Berrin makes a musical recovery, making it known she’s not making an exit any time soon.

“Feels like I’m losing control / Through all the tears and the sweat / Feels like I’m starting again / I never said I was done / I’m coming back from the dead,” Berrin sings on the song’s chorus.

“Downhill” marks Pom Pom Squad’s first new music in three years, and was born as result of Berrin’s personal reflective work.

“In my everyday life, I’m pretty reserved and shy so it’s odd, even to me, that I feel this pull to be on stage – to put my music out and open myself up to everything that comes with that,” said Berrin in a statement. “When I was writing ‘Downhill’ I was thinking a lot about the push-pull between those opposing sides of my personality. Sometimes being ambitious feels like being self-destructive and I wanted to explore the line between the two. Also, it’s been nearly three years since I’ve released anything new so this song feels like my reintroduction to the world. Pom Pom Squad is soooo back, baby!”

You can listen to “Downhill” above.