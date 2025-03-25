“Why can’t we just get along?” Pup once sang. Well, the Canadian punks get along quite well with Jeff Rosenstock, and on Tuesday (March 25), they released with the indie savior. “Get Dumber” is the latest ripping single from the band’s back-to-basics upcoming album, Who Will Look After The Dogs?.

“I wrote ‘Get Dumber’ in Jeff’s basement,” Pup singer Stefan Babcock wrote in a statement. “I was house sitting for him while he was on tour. I recorded the first demo for it on his guitar using his mics and his computer. Maybe because the ghost of Jeff was in the room with me, I always imagined our voices on this song together, so I was very happy when he agreed to sing on it.”

But wait, there’s more! Pup and Jeff Rosenstock are also hitting the road together for the A Cataclysmic Rapture Of Friendshipness tour. Tickets go on-sale on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information, especially how to get $20 tickets (“We know times are sh*t and hope this helps some people down to the ol’ gig who wouldn’t otherwise be able to!”), here.

You can listen to “Get Dumber” above and check out Pup and Jeff’s tour dates below.