The Dream Is Over. Morbid Stuff. The Unraveling Of PupTheBand. Those are the titles of Canadian punk band Pup’s last three albums; even their 2020 EP is named This Place Sucks Ass. Are Pup OK? Actually, yes, they’re doing great, and they have a new album to prove it.

Described as the band’s “most immediate, no-frills, and hard-hitting full-length yet,” Who Will Look After The Dogs? was recorded over the course of three weeks. The 12 tracks, including “Paranoid,” find frontman and lyricist Stefan Babcock exploring “his life’s relationships — romantic, with his bandmates, and most ruthlessly, his relationship to himself.” And, for once, it sounds like Pup actually had fun making the album.

“When I first started writing the lyrics for this record, everything felt really heavy,” Babcock said in a statement. “By the time we recorded it, even those dark songs felt light and fun. We didn’t even really fight while making this record. It all just felt f*cking awesome.”

You can watch the video for “Hallways” above, and check out the album cover and tracklist for Who Will Look After The Dogs? below.