Before his death in 1991, Freddie Mercury wrapped up his Queen career with two final albums: 1989’s The Miracle and 1991’s Innuendo. Now, Queen is preparing a reissue of The Miracle, and the expanded album will include “Face It Alone,” a song featuring previously unreleased Mercury vocals that were recorded 34 years ago, during the album’s 1988 sessions.

The track is a tender and powerful rock ballad, the chorus of which features Mercury’s iconic, unmistakable voice singing, “Your life is your own / You’re in charge of yourself / Master of your home / In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone.”

In a BBC Radio 2 interview from June (as Billboard notes), Roger Taylor said of the track, “We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery.” May added, “It was kind of hiding in plain sigh. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’” He also noted they managed to give the song new life with help from studio professionals and dubbed the track a “very passionate piece.”

Listen to “Face It Alone” above and learn more about the reissue of The Miracle here.