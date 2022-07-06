For over a decade now, Queen and Adam Lambert have been performing together, first linking up in 2011, following Lambert’s rise to stardom on American Idol in 2009. Since then, Queen and Lambert have put on hundreds of shows around the world, including a sold-out 10-show run at London’s O2 Arena last month. Turns out the band was filming those shows and now they’re gearing up to present them as Rhapsody Over London, a new concert film.

Rhapsody Over London will premiere on Kiswe’s global streaming platform on July 24 and is only set to be available until July 31. Aside from the base film, additional concerts and interviews will also be available to purchase.

The film includes 28 songs and will be accompanied by a live Q&A with Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Lambert. Fans have until July 19 to submit video questions for the band. The concert was filmed using 26 cameras, over 100 film technicians, so the band went all out for this production.

For more information about tickets, click here, and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

07/06 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

07/07 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

07/10 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

07/11 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

07/13 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

07/15 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

07/17 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

07/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

07/20 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

07/21 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

07/24 — Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Deck Arena

07/25 — Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Deck Arena