Queen And Adam Lambert Are Dropping ‘Rhapsody Over London,’ A Huge New Concert Film

For over a decade now, Queen and Adam Lambert have been performing together, first linking up in 2011, following Lambert’s rise to stardom on American Idol in 2009. Since then, Queen and Lambert have put on hundreds of shows around the world, including a sold-out 10-show run at London’s O2 Arena last month. Turns out the band was filming those shows and now they’re gearing up to present them as Rhapsody Over London, a new concert film.

Rhapsody Over London will premiere on Kiswe’s global streaming platform on July 24 and is only set to be available until July 31. Aside from the base film, additional concerts and interviews will also be available to purchase.

The film includes 28 songs and will be accompanied by a live Q&A with Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Lambert. Fans have until July 19 to submit video questions for the band. The concert was filmed using 26 cameras, over 100 film technicians, so the band went all out for this production.

For more information about tickets, click here, and find the band's upcoming tour dates below.

07/06 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
07/07 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
07/10 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
07/11 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
07/13 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
07/15 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
07/17 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
07/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
07/20 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
07/21 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
07/24 — Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Deck Arena
07/25 — Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Deck Arena

