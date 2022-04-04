Indie

Quinton Brock Elicits Nostalgia With The Intimate, Playful ‘There For You’ Music Video

Quinton Brock is on a lifelong mission to change rock music forever, making progress with catchy anthems like “To The Moon” and endearing ballads such as “Touch.” In February, he unveiled the surfy “There For You,” which is first and foremost concerned about its playful atmosphere and vibe. The riffs are simple but fun and exuberant, buoying the song along as he sings, “I’m just making sure you know / that I’m there for you / if you’re down and need rescue.”

The song focuses on this feeling of togetherness and trust in the face of struggle. Today, the Brooklyn-via-Buffalo artist released the music video to go along with it. It’s as laid-back as the music is — Brock strums on his blue Fender, dances, lies on the ground — it’s intimate and home video-like, imbuing it with a sense of nostalgia.

Nostalgia is one of the driving forces of Brock’s whole aesthetic. In 2020, he told Uproxx that when he thinks “of rock music, I think of Converse, the Ramones, Julian Casablancas — all these great artists […] I really wanted to make sure that everyone knows that was the shoe that was chosen, that classic Black converse.” By bringing back old styles and blending them with new elements, Brock is achieving something intriguing and original.

Watch the video for “There For You” above.

