Quinton Brock ended his 2020 year by rocking out with his single, “To The Moon,” and he ended 2021 by showing off his softer side with “Touch.” While it remains to be seen how the Brooklyn-via-Buffalo singer will end 2022, he’s kicking off the year by continuing his pursuit to “change rock music forever.” His latest step in doing so comes with his brand new single, “There For You.” The new track sees Brock glide with ease to new love over the song’s surfy and R&B-laced production.

Brock’s journey as a singer began with his come-up in the surf/blues rock duo The Get Money Squad. His step into rock and roll was inspired by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the lost godmother of rock and roll, who helped inspire and remind Brock that rock and roll was a genre pioneered by Black artists overcoming adversity. Prior to “Touch” and “To The Moon,” Brock released “All Falls On Me” in 2020 and shared his debut project Scooter. in 2019. That presented eight tracks and a lone guest appearance from Pink Siifu.

During an interview with Uproxx in 2020, Brock shared how determined he was to succeed by revealing he “got a literal chip tattooed on my shoulder” as motivation. He also said that he wants his next tattoo to be “a heart on my sleeve.”

You can listen to “There For You” in the video above.