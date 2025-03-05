Chappell Roan blew up in popularity after opening for Olivia Rodrigo. Could Rachel Chinouriri, who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short N’ Sweet Tour in the U.K. and Europe, be next? (I’ll answer that for you: she should!)

A day after her first show with Carpenter, Chinouriri announced that she’s releasing a new EP, Little House, on April 4. The indie-pop artist also shared the first single “Can We Talk About Isaac?”

“I write songs from a place of trauma but since releasing my album, I’ve consistently been in therapy and fell in love,” she said in a statement. “Isaac makes me feel so protected and I’ve never felt protected really in my life, especially from men. I just felt so much of a new emotion I decided to let myself write about how much I love him, no matter what happens the fact that Isaac is the first and only guy to make me feel like this is special. It’s a shame that it took that to love myself but Isaac is my hero and I hope this fairytale never ends.”

You can watch the “Can We Talk About Isaac?” video above, and check out the Little House tracklist and Chinouriri’s tour dates below.