Chappell Roan blew up in popularity after opening for Olivia Rodrigo. Could Rachel Chinouriri, who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short N’ Sweet Tour in the U.K. and Europe, be next? (I’ll answer that for you: she should!)
A day after her first show with Carpenter, Chinouriri announced that she’s releasing a new EP, Little House, on April 4. The indie-pop artist also shared the first single “Can We Talk About Isaac?”
“I write songs from a place of trauma but since releasing my album, I’ve consistently been in therapy and fell in love,” she said in a statement. “Isaac makes me feel so protected and I’ve never felt protected really in my life, especially from men. I just felt so much of a new emotion I decided to let myself write about how much I love him, no matter what happens the fact that Isaac is the first and only guy to make me feel like this is special. It’s a shame that it took that to love myself but Isaac is my hero and I hope this fairytale never ends.”
You can watch the “Can We Talk About Isaac?” video above, and check out the Little House tracklist and Chinouriri’s tour dates below.
Rachel Chinouriri’s Little House Tracklist
1. “Can We Talk About Isaac?”
2. “23:42”
3. “Judas (Demo)”
4. “Indigo”
Rachel Chinouriri’s 2025 Tour Dates
03/06 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/08 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena *
03/09 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena *
03/11 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
03/13 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
03/14 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
03/16 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *
03/17 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *
03/19 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *
03/22 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena *
03/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
03/26 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *
03/27 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *
03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena *
03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *
04/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *
04/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena *
04/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena *
05/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/10 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/12 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/14 — Ontario, ON @ The Axis Club
05/16 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/18 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
05/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/31 — San Franciso, CA @ The Independent
06/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
06/06 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Cambridge Room
06/07 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
06/08 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Bronze Peacock
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival
* with Sabrina Carpenter
Little House is out 4/4 via 10K Projects/Parlophone/Atlas Artists. Find more information here.