Although it may be an exaggeration, it surely feels like everyone and their momma is currently on the road. Whether it’s their own full out tour or a series of festival appearance, you can catch your favorite recording artists live somewhere soon. But, very few acts share just how difficult time on the road is for artists, both mentally and financially.

Well, Little Simz did back in April 2022. Today (August 20), rising indie star Rachel Chinouriri echoed the same. Over on X (formerly Twitter), the “Never Need Me” musician revealed that she was forced to withdraw from Remi Wolf’s The Big Ideas Tour due to financial strain.

“I’m deeply saddened to announce that I have to withdraw from the Remi Wolf tour and several festivals,” she wrote. “This year I’ve invested all my savings and earnings into my shows, styling, and band to be able to tour. While my debut album has opened many amazing opportunities, the financial strain on touring has become too much.”

Chinouriri went on to outline how difficult touring is for newer acts. “Despite my best efforts to secure funding for this incredible opportunity it hasn’t been possible,” she wrote. “This is the tough reality of the music industry, whether you’re signed or independent. I’ve explored every possible option to make this work because I adore Remi and her fan base… However, I can not justify the financial risk it would entail.”

