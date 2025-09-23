It’s a new era for Ratboys, as the band just signed a fresh label deal with New West Records. They’ve also just returned with their first new music since their 2023 album The Window: Today (September 23), they released “Light Night Mountains All That,” a new single.

The band’s Julia Steiner says of the song:

“My original idea was to write an ultra-high energy folk song, in the style of The Dodos’ Visiter, with somewhat spooky, mysterious, and pastoral lyrics — like what Chris Otepka of The Heligoats might conjure up on a mushroom trip. This song really took shape during our initial writing session up at the Driftless Cabin in Wisconsin last March; the guys and I nearly went insane fleshing out the arrangement and its odd timings together. I wrote the lyrics during that original demoing trip, centered around the idea of a fantastic, rural vision-quest where the days and nights blend together and nothing is quite as it seems.”

The song arrives alongside a video directed by the group’s Marcus Nuccio and filmed at a farm in Illinois. Steiner says, “We used a bunch of DV cameras to convene with some benevolent rock and roll ghosts we met along the way.”

Watch the “Light Night Mountains All That” video above. The band also announced a North American tour for 2026 (tickets go on sale on September 26 at 10 a.m. ET), so find those dates below.