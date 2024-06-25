We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of The Window, the latest album from Ratboys that dropped in August 2023. If you want to hear some of those songs live, you’re in luck: Today (June 25), the band announced tour dates for later this year.

The new tour dates run for a few weeks in November, from the 7th to the 29th. Included in the run are some co-headlining shows with Palehound, as well as a couple dates with Ducks Ltd. joining. The tour is on top of some dates the band already had scheduled for this summer, including appearances at festivals like Solid Sound and Pickathon.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Find more information on the band’s website.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.