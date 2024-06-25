We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of The Window, the latest album from Ratboys that dropped in August 2023. If you want to hear some of those songs live, you’re in luck: Today (June 25), the band announced tour dates for later this year.
The new tour dates run for a few weeks in November, from the 7th to the 29th. Included in the run are some co-headlining shows with Palehound, as well as a couple dates with Ducks Ltd. joining. The tour is on top of some dates the band already had scheduled for this summer, including appearances at festivals like Solid Sound and Pickathon.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Find more information on the band’s website.
Check out the upcoming tour dates below.
Ratboys 2024 Tour Dates
06/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre &
06/29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
07/11 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
07/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^
07/13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %
07/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %
07/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %
07/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay %
07/19 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre %
07/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %
07/22 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. %
07/23 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom %
07/24 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater %
07/26 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %
07/27 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion %
07/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
08/02 — Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre %
08/03 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/10 — Carnation, WA @ THING Festival
11/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown
11/08 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/09 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB ∞
11/11 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis $
11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts $
11/15 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $
11/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe
11/20 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
11/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/22 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
11/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ∞
& with Water From Your Eyes
^ supporting The Decemberists + Head And The Heart
% supporting The Decemberists
∞ with Ducks Ltd.
$ co-headlining with Palehound