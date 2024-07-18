Following 2022’s Who Cares?, Rex Orange County is back: Today (July 18), he has officially announced a new album, The Alexander Technique, and shared a pair of songs and accompanying videos: “Alexander” and “Guitar Song.” The album is set to drop on September 6.

Rex says of the project in a statement, “The Alexander Technique is very much a look into my own brain and experiences over the last few years — it’s almost a diary. I’ve made a lot of love songs over the years, and I feel as though this is the first time I’m trying to make a project about everything in life. In my mind, it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted to make.”

A press release notes of the album, “The Alexander Technique is named for a therapeutic practice in which back pain is treated in order to address deeper health problems, and it’s an apt name for Rex’s most raw album to date: what may have begun as a simple exercise in changing the purview of his writing ended up becoming his most confessional, open-hearted album. Stripping back his sound to a skeletal mixture of stream-of-consciousness R&B and indie-folk, while retaining the orchestral lushness that’s become his trademark, The Alexander Technique marks the beginning of Act Two of Rex Orange County’s career: a new chapter on which he lays everything bare, no matter how painful that might be.”

Listen to “Alexander” and “Guitar Song” above. Below, find the The Alexander Technique art and tracklist.