After the height of COVID-19 pandemic, many musicians were eager to get back to “normal.” But for Rex Orange County, that’s when his hiatus actually began after facing being charged with six counts of sexual assault. However, before the end of 2022, chargers were officially dropped.

Now, the “One In A Million” musician is jumping back into the spotlight. Today (July 9), Rex Orange County took to Instagram to announce his forthcoming album, The Alexander Technique.

Although he didn’t share much about the upcoming project, (not about singles, visuals, guest features, or a release date) but based on the video Rex Orange County is confident about what he has in store. As the camera pans out from Rex Orange County in a deep meditative state, it revealed a Japanese-Inspired Minka backdrop by a tranquil body of water. The background of zen music specifically crafted for deep relaxation suggests that Rex Orange County could be venturing into a new sound.

On July 2, Rex Orange County sprinkled the first bread crumb of the project on X (formerly Twitter). “Ima be honest,” he wrote. “I am SOOOO excited for this music to be out in the world. It’s exactly what i’ve been wanting to release for the longest. Thank u for your patience 💚.”