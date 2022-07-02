Three years after he made quite the impression with his 2019 major-label debut album Pony, Rex Orange County returned with his fourth album Who Cares? earlier this year. The project arrived with 11 songs and a lone feature from Tyler The Creator, who Rex said “taught me a lot.” Rex is currently on tour in support of Who Cares? as he hit the road back in May to begin the North American section of the tour. Next week, Rex was set to begin the European portion of the tour, but after a new announcement from him, his time on the road won’t last as long as he originally expected.

In a statement he shared on social media, Rex announced that his fall 2022 tour dates would be canceled due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” “I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” he continued in the statement. Rex noted that the scheduled performances in the United Kingdom and Ireland will continue as planned with his presumed last show of the year being his August 13th performance at Gunnersbury Park in London.

“I am devastated to say that the Australia, New Zealand and European shows scheduled for September and November will be cancelled. All tickets will be refunded,” Rex continued in his message. “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

You can read Rex’s statement about the canceled tour dates in the post above.