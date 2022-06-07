In the latest video from his new album, Who Cares?, Rex Orange County doesn’t follow his heart. Rather, a large, sentient, fabric version of his heart shows up and follows him in a variety of scenarios. The “One In A Million” video, directed by Bráulio Amado, sees Rex drowning his sorrows in ice cream and television, while the heart character continues to torment him.

Lyrically, “One In A Million” is about Rex realizing he can’t provide the things the woman he loves needs. “My heart keeps driving me crazy,” he sings, “There’s nothing much I can do, I’m aware / There’s no one quite like you.”

Rex wrote much of the new album while in quarantine during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Vulture, he revealed that he hopes that his fans learn to be kind to themselves upon listening to the album.

“There are a few deep messages on the album,” Rex says, “one of which is the importance of self-love. I’ve done a lot of hating myself, and I know how easy it is to be mad at yourself. The worst thing I’ve ever said was to myself. I’m just trying to spread this message to let people know that it’s okay to be nice to yourself and that you don’t have to change anything about yourself. My biggest message to myself is that this is my time to be free and not be concerned about what people are going to think about it. We only have one life to live, so just be yourself and see how that goes.”

Check out “One In A Million” above.