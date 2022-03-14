All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa team up for a star collab and Rex Orange County reunite with Tyler The Creator. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa — “Sweetest Pie” Meg and Lipa are two of music’s biggest new stars from the past few years. Now, these titanic forces have come together for a new single, “Sweetest Pie.” Lipa delivers a killer pop hook, as she tends to do, while Meg comes through with a sexed-up verse that’s right in her wheelhouse. Latto — “Wheelie” Feat. 21 Savage 2021 Queen Of Da Souf highlight “Big Energy” was a big moment for Latto, and now she’s dipping back into that album by linking up with 21 Savage. The fellow Atlanta native previously joined her on “Pull Up” and now he’s on “Wheelie,” which arrived last week alongside an exciting video.

Rex Orange County — “Open A Window” Feat. Tyler The Creator Tyler The Creator was a major ally to Rex Orange County early in his career and now the two have linked up on Rex’s new album, Who Cares?. Tyler features on “Open A Window,” a smooth, soulful, groove-driven tune into which Tyler slots nicely with a verse. Florence And The Machine — “My Love” Florence Welch has remained a regular presence since officially announcing her upcoming album Dance Fever. The LP’s rollout continued last week with “My Love,” a dramatic and theatrical track with a video to match.

Sigrid — “It Gets Dark” Sigrid established herself as a pop force to watch with her 2019 debut album Sucker Punch, and now she has a new album, How To Let Go, on the way. She previewed it last week with “It Gets Dark,” of which Uproxx’s Adrian Spinelli notes, “Chamber-like piano lays the groundwork for a pop drum beat and wild guitar brimming with joy and an outpouring of energy. Orville Peck — “The Curse Of The Blackened Eye” The masked country favorite has been rolling out his upcoming album Bronco in chapters, and the latest of those came out last week and featured four new songs. He dropped a video for “The Curse Of The Blackened Eye,” which sees Peck flexing his classic country-style baritone over a twangy instrumental.

The Black Keys — “Wild Child” This summer and fall, Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach are heading out on a tour alongside Band Of Horses. It turns out the duo will be performing in support of a new Black Keys album, Drop Out Boogie, which they announced a few days ago. They also shared lead single “Wild Child,” another rock-solid bluesy rocker to add to their esteemed collection of them. Lil Durk and Future — “Petty Too” Lil Durk added to his growing discography last week with the 7220 album and one of the highlights is the Future collaboration “Petty Too.” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon notes, “The track flaunts the rappers’ spiteful ways as they admit to being petty at various times in their lives, even with the women that they interact with.”