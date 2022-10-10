Rex Orange County Has Been Charged With Six Counts Of Sexual Assault

Rex Orange County (real name Alexander James O’Connor) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault in the UK. According to The Sun, O’Connor appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court today (October 10) and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a statement shared with Consequence, a representative for O’Connor said, “[O’Connor] is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

Per The Sun, the 24-year-old singer is accused of assaulting a woman, who was identified as being over 16 years old, in London’s West End on June 1. Furthermore, he allegedly also assaulted her in a taxi and then three additional times in his Notting Hill home the next day.

After pleading not guilty, O’Connor was “unconditionally bailed” and currently awaits a three-day trial, which is set to start on January 3, 2023.

Around the time of the alleged assaults, O’Connor was on tour in the US, specifically in California. He performed at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on May 29, at Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl on June 1, and at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 4.

In July, O’Connor canceled his tour dates set for this fall due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”