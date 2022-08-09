Rex Orange County Offers A Mellow Summer Soundtrack With ‘Threat’

Who Cares?, which Rex Orange County dropped in March, was a major moment in his career: It became his first No. 1 album in his native UK and his second top-five album in the US, after 2019’s Pony. Now, he’s back with his first post-Who Cares? music, a new song called “Threat” that was crafted for warm days.

He tweeted of the song today, “this song was really made for August time … when it’s hot outside . go be outside , blast this , in the car roll ur windows down , blast this . just a one off ! for the summer ….”

Meanwhile, in July, Rex announced he was calling off 2022 tour dates, with all shows after his August 13 performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park canceled. He wrote, “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned. […] This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

Listen to “Threat” above.