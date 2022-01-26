Rex Orange County made his major-label debut in 2019 with his well-received third album Pony, and now he’s coming back with more: His fourth album, Who Cares?, is set for release on March 11, he announced today. On top of that, he also shared a new single, “Keep It Up,” a jaunty and string-laden tune that starts this album cycle off on an upbeat note. The song arrives alongside a video, which sees him singing and goofing around on and by an Amsterdam canal.

A notable song from the album’s tracklist is “Open A Window,” which is Rex’s first collaboration with Tyler The Creator since Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy. Furthermore, press materials note that Rex worked on the album in close partnership with Benny Sings (with whom he made “Loving Is Easy”) and that the album “is a playful record by an artist in a playful mood.”

Listen to “Keep It Up” above and find the Who Cares? art and tracklist below.

1. “Keep It Up”

2. “Open A Window” Feat. Tyler The Creator

3. “Worth It”

4. “Amazing”

5. “One In A Million”

6. “If You Want It”

7. “7 AM”

8. “The Shade”

9. “Making Time”

10. “Shoot Me Down”

11. “Who Cares?”

Who Cares? is out 3/11 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.