South Korean indie favorites Say Sue Me recently announced their new album, The Last Thing Left, which is due on May 13. The band’s Sumi Choi previously said of the upcoming LP, “This album has the theme of some realization, eventually the realization of love. Love in relationships, love for oneself, and the ultimate love gained after realizing those two things.”

Now, the band will get to share that love with fans in North America later this year, as they announced a new run of tour dates across the continent today. Kicking off in late October and running through the end of November, the group will hit hotspots like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and other major areas.

When announcing the album, the band also shared a single, “Around You.”

Check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/02 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/03 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java

11/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/08 — Austin TX @ Parish

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/11 — Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast

11/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

11/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/18 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/19 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Madame Lou’s

11/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Future Sound Club

The Last Thing Left is out 5/13 via Damnably. Pre-order it here.