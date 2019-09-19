South Korean indie-rock group Say Sue Me earned themselves an international audience thanks to their strong 2018 album Where We Were Together. They have such a large fan base in North America, in fact, that they recently announced their first ever tour of the continent. Now is a good time, then, for the group to release a new single, and they have: Today, Say Sue Me has shared “Your Book.”

The track is a light, mid-tempo tune that finds itself venturing into noise rock territory during its second half. The song is being formally released as a single on October 4, and it will be accompanied by a B-side called “Good People.”

The band says of the song:

“Everyone has their own books, and stories grow day by day. Some write a very thin book of poetry and some write a very thick and complex philosophical book, and I thought of them placed on a shelf. These stories comfort us and nourish our souls, but sometimes we are overwhelmed by too many stories. I thought we should let others read our books, not just secret books. If someone else reads sad or fearful stories, we might forget them and become a little lighter. I know it’s not the best thing to forget, but if you take the burden off your mind, everything will be free.”

Listen to “Your Book” above, and find Say Sue Me’s upcoming North American tour dates below.

12/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

12/04 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe

12/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/07 — Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Upstairs

12/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

12/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/12 — Seattle, WA @ The Sunset