Skrillex And Young Miko Link Up For The High-Energy New Single ‘Duro’

It hasn’t been too long since we last heard from Skrillex, as he dropped the surprise EP Hit Me Where It Hurts X last November. Now he’s already back with more, as today (March 27), he teams up with Young Miko on “Duro.”

Fans know this one already, as the pair teased it last year during Skrillex’s performance at the Ultra Miami Music Festival, with Miko joining for a live performance. The tune sees Miko going back and forth between English and Spanish, all the while singing and rapping about an object of her affection.

In a recent Cosmopolitan interview, Miko was asked if she feels that “writing about lesbian sex has held you back at all professionally” and she responded, “Honestly, no. I, honest to god, feel like it’s been the other way around. I always knew I was a lesbian. I had my first girlfriend when I was really young. My mom was like, ‘You’re weird around this girl, different than you are around other people.’ She noticed, and then she just dragged me out of the closet.”

As for Skrillex, he spent much of March performing at festivals, and after a bit of time off, he’ll get back to it in June with Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo.

Listen to “Duro” above.