Skrillex made his mark earlier this year with the release of his latest album, F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!!. That was a surprise release, and now he has another unexpected drop: Today (November 21), he shared a five-song EP, Hit Me Where It Hurts X.
The project’s title track, which was shared a few days ago, is based on “Hit Me Where It Hurts” from Caroline Polachek’s 2019 album Pang, and aside from Polachek, it also features 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.
Meanwhile, Polachek will also appear on Cerulean, the new album Danny L Harle announced earlier this week. The project will also feature PinkPantheress, Clairo, Julia Michaels, Oklou, and others.
Listen to “Hit Me Where It Hurts X above and find the Hit Me Where It Hurts X cover art and tracklist below, along with Skrillex’s upcoming tour dates.
Skrillex’s Hit Me Where It Hurts X Album Cover Artwork
Skrillex’s Hit Me Where It Hurts X Tracklist
1. “Fuze” Feat. ISOxo
2. “While You Were Sleeping” Feat. Virtual Riot and Nakeesha
3. “Move Ting” Feat. Moody Good and Nakeesha
4. “Hit Me Where It Hurts X” Feat. Caroline Polachek and Dylan Brady
5. “Voltage (See You Again)” Feat. Virtual Riot, Varg2TM, Eurohead, Loam, and Swedm
Skrillex’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
11/20-23/2025 — Kalagala, Uganda @ Nyege Nyege
11/28/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Berghain – Live From Earth
12/12-14/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Djakarta Warehouse Project
12/30/2025 — San Francisco, California, USA @ Pier 80 Warehouse
12/31/2025-01/01/2026 — San Diego, California, USA @ Proper NYE & NYD
03/13-15/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/13-15/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20-22/2026 — São Paulo, Brasil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/20-22/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estéreo Picnic
06/05/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Hit Me Where It Hurts X is out now via OWSLA. Find more information here.