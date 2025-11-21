Skrillex made his mark earlier this year with the release of his latest album, F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!!. That was a surprise release, and now he has another unexpected drop: Today (November 21), he shared a five-song EP, Hit Me Where It Hurts X.

The project’s title track, which was shared a few days ago, is based on “Hit Me Where It Hurts” from Caroline Polachek’s 2019 album Pang, and aside from Polachek, it also features 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.

Meanwhile, Polachek will also appear on Cerulean, the new album Danny L Harle announced earlier this week. The project will also feature PinkPantheress, Clairo, Julia Michaels, Oklou, and others.

Listen to “Hit Me Where It Hurts X above and find the Hit Me Where It Hurts X cover art and tracklist below, along with Skrillex’s upcoming tour dates.