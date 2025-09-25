For one weekend every summer, the Primavera Sound festival makes Barcelona the center of the music world. Now, next year’s fest is coming into focus. Today (September 25), organizers have announced the 2026 lineup.

The biggest names on the poster (literally, in terms of font size) are The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Addison Rae, My Bloody Valentine, PinkPantheress, Skrillex, and Peggy Gou.

Also included among the 150 names revealed today are Lola Young, Mac DeMarco, Little Simz, Big Thief, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Role Model, Wet Leg, Jade, 2hollis, Alex G, Amaarae, Ashnikko, Blood Orange, Father John Misty, Men I Trust, Ravyn Lenae, Rilo Kiley, Cameron Winter, Cara Delevingne, Fcukers, Geese, Panda Bear, Touché Amoré, and Water From Your Eyes.

Furthermore, the festival is set to reveal a “parallel programme” that will extend the festival to a full week.

The festival is going down from June 3 to 7. As for tickets, registration for the fan sale is open now until September 28 at 11:59 p.m. CEST. The sale will then be active for 24 hours, or until tickets sell out, beginning September 29 at 11 a.m. CEST. The general on-sale will follow on September 30 at 11 a.m. CEST. More information is available on the Primavera Sound website.