The title of Sleigh Bells’ recent album, Bunky Becky Birthday Boy, is silly-sounding on its surface (in a press release, they give permission to laugh at it), but it’s actually emotional and meaningful: The first two words are in honor of Alexis Krauss’ beloved dog who is no longer with us, while the latter two are in reference to Krauss’ young son. The combination of terms ultimately represents life and death.

The album itself isn’t all doom and gloom, though, as songs like the relentlessly upbeat and entertaining album opener “Bunky Pop” show. It’s a mission statement for the album, too, full of in-your-face guitars, sugar-sweet hooks, and exciting rhythms.

Following the album’s April release, Sleigh Bells’ Krauss and Derek E. Miller sat down with Uproxx to talk about tornadoes, George Michael, AI, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Miller: This is aspirational but: hopeful, ecstatic, sparkly, blue.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Miller: I’m going to resist the urge to say, “It doesn’t matter; In fact, NOTHING matters,” and be sincere. It would be rad to be remembered as a band that pushed themselves and the creative process as far as they could, loved it completely, and went about the business side of things in an honest and fair manner.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Miller: There are a few answers to this question… Alexis, H/D/H at Motown, etc., but I’m gonna go with George Michael. I used to sit with my legs crossed in front of the TV watching MTV, waiting for “Faith” to come on. The second the first shot of the jukebox appeared I would do a handstand and shout. “Faith” is so lean and tough in none of the obvious ways. And pretty. Old and new… a Bo Diddley rhythm with drum machines! All sorts of contradictions happening. Spicy adventure. The best of the best. He was scared but did it anyway… truly fearless and inspiring and that’s why I love him. We salute you, George. RIP.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Miller: When I was about 6 or 7, I was playing tag with some neighborhood kids near my friend John S.’s house. We went inside for a snack… his mom gave us Capri-Suns and a bag of Sour Patch Kids. I ate a red one, my first ever, and lost my mind. I am still looking for it. Transformed me. Backup answer would be hot wings Dale style at Sports Grill in Miami. My favorite wing spot in the world.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Krauss: Oof, this is tough. I have to say it’s a tie between the first time I saw LCD Soundsystem when we opened for them, and then Fleetwood Mac at MSG. I really couldn’t believe how incredible they were so many years into their career. The chemistry on stage was ineffable.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Krauss: “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Krauss: Definitely something baby- or bird-related.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Miller: This isn’t necessarily weird, but a handy thing back in the Poison The Well days was volunteering to sleep in seemingly undesirable spots while secretly liking those spots. Like beneath a bench seat in a 15 passenger van… I’d lay on top of a sleeping bag for extra padding/comfort and of course have a warm blanket and pillow. No dice if you’re claustrophobic, but I always loved it. It was dark and quiet and I could use my “sacrifice” when negotiating for other things like where to stop for lunch. Couple guys want to go to Wendy’s, I want Taco Bell, and since I suffer sleeping on the floor while you people sleep comfortably on the bench seats, we are getting tacos today! Only downside was sometimes the floor heating vent would be blasting you in the face. If you had a cold, which was common ’cause you’re forever loading in and out of a venue in the middle of a blizzard somewhere in the Midwest, your mouth would be open while you slept and the heater would blow directly into your lungs. Like sleeping with a blow dryer in your mouth. It hurt me.