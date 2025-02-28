After releasing a number of buzzy singles and EPs, Slow Joy — the recording name of Chicano artist Esteban Flores — has announced his full-length debut album. A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming is a heartfelt mixture of emo and shoegaze, which you can hear in electric first single “Gruesome.”

In a statement, Slow Joy discussed the importance of representation in the music scene: “Someone [in Albuquerque, New Mexico] told me, ‘It’s important to keep doing what you’re doing, championing it for all of us, because we had to work really hard to get to do music. Our families didn’t come from much. We had to grow into this. This is important for our culture.'”

Watch the “Gruesome” video above.

You can check out A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming album cover artwork and tracklist, as well as Slow Joy’s upcoming tour dates, below.