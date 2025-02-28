After releasing a number of buzzy singles and EPs, Slow Joy — the recording name of Chicano artist Esteban Flores — has announced his full-length debut album. A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming is a heartfelt mixture of emo and shoegaze, which you can hear in electric first single “Gruesome.”
In a statement, Slow Joy discussed the importance of representation in the music scene: “Someone [in Albuquerque, New Mexico] told me, ‘It’s important to keep doing what you’re doing, championing it for all of us, because we had to work really hard to get to do music. Our families didn’t come from much. We had to grow into this. This is important for our culture.'”
Watch the “Gruesome” video above.
You can check out A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming album cover artwork and tracklist, as well as Slow Joy’s upcoming tour dates, below.
Slow Joy’s A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming Album Cover Artwork
Slow Joy’s A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming Tracklist
1. “Suburbuan Heaven”
2. “Gruesome”
3. “Drowning”
4. “Wound”
5. “Bent”
6. “Hi Mijo”
7. “Te Amo”
8. “Here For You”
9. “Until The End”
10. “Crawl III”
11. “Do I Wear You Out”
12. “Bittersweet”
13. “4u4me4everyone”
Slow Joy’s 2025 Tour Dates
03/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Underground
03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid
03/14 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
03/15 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium
03/16 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/18 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
03/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/22 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
03/23 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures
04/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Altar
04/05 — Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
04/06 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
04/08 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
04/09 — Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
04/10 — Queens, NY @ Trans-Pecos
04/11 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
04/12 — Providence, RI @ Alchemy
04/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse
04/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
04/17 — Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
04/18 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Room
04/19 — Nashville, TN @ East Room
A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming is out 5/16 via Mick Music. Find more information here.