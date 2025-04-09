Sydney Sweeney is one of the popular actresses of her generation; she’s even been immortalized in song. The latest track named after the Euphoria actress comes from Chicago-based group Smut in the lead single from their just-announced album, Tomorrow Comes Crashing. “Syd Sweeney” is a crackling blast of indie punk with a vital message.

“Women in entertainment are exceptionally talented, smart and beautiful, because they have to be,” Smut vocalist Tay Roebuck said in a statement. “Sometimes they want to explore sexuality and vulnerability in their work. Then the pitchforks come out, how dare they be amazing AND sexual? You can only be one or the other! Why is talent and hard work seemingly erased once you’ve seen a woman naked?”

Roebuck (who is joined by guitarists Andie Min and Sam Ruschman, bassist John Steiner, and drummer Aidan O’Connor) continued, “It makes sense then to interpret it as a horror film, where we have the dividing tropes of final girls and sexy bimbos who die first for being too damn sexy. We put the sexy woman in the movie so we can see her be sexy and then kill her for it. It’s a lose-lose. Being a woman in art is to be objectified one way or the other. Success is the monster chasing you, waiting for you to be a little too sexy, knife ready.”

You can listen to “Syd Sweeney” above. Also check out Tomorrow Comes Crashing‘s album cover and tracklist and Smut’s 2025 tour dates below.