For the first time since 2015, the Denver Broncos are going to the playoffs. The Sean Payton-coached team beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 on Sunday to clinch the AFC’s 7-seed (Taylor was not in attendance). And how did they celebrate? By playing a song named after actress Sydney Sweeney, naturally.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach told The Denver Gazette that players danced to outside linebacker Nik Bonitto’s song “Sydney Sweeney” in the locker room after the game.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was jumping… It’s a good little beat. You would never know it’s Nik raping. It’s a great song to jump around to. We’ll see it take off.”

When speaking with reporters, Bonitto, who finished the season with a team-best 13.5 sacks, shared, “Everybody’s excited, as you imagine. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. They played my song in my locker room.”

Bonitto didn’t say when “Sydney Sweeney” will be released to the public (“I can’t say too much, you just gotta wait for the release date”) or divulge any of the song’s lyrics. But if he’s trying to get the actual Sydney Sweeney’s attention, he probably shouldn’t involve the Broncos mascot.

The Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 12.