Sophie Allison, best known to fans as Soccer Mommy, created an original score for the upcoming limited podcast, We Were Three. A joint venture between The New York Times and Serial Productions, the show is a three-part series about a family grappling with losing two family members to the pandemic. Hosted by This American Life producer Nancy Updike, all episodes (including ones with Allison’s score) will be available to listen to tomorrow.

“Nancy Updike is a titan of audio storytelling and we are thrilled to work with her on her first podcast series,” Julie Snyder, executive editor of Serial Productions, said in a statement. “Nancy has a winning ability to explore idiosyncratic stories with sensitivity and humor, while also raising questions about the universal themes that affect us all — family, history and grief. ‘We Were Three’ is an incredible, one-of-a-kind show.”

We Were Three tells the story of Rachel Mckibbens, who lost both her father and her brother to COVID-19 last fall. She was unaware that they were sick until both passed within two weeks of each other. However, according to the press release, “the story of what happened started long before that.”

“Rachel wrote on Twitter about her shock at finding out her father had suddenly died of COVID, when she hadn’t even known he was sick,” Updike added. “Then her brother died soon after, at 44 years old, when she thought he’d gone to the hospital and gotten better. I wanted to find out what happened.”

Soccer Mommy fans can listen to Allison’s score on We Were Three starting October 13 on their preferred podcast platform.