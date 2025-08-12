Sorry have been ramping up. Last year, the band shared “Waxwing,” which was their first new songs in two years, since their 2022 album Anywhere But Here. That song, it turns out, will be on a new album: Today (August 12), the group announced Cosplay, which is set for November 7.

They also shared “Echoes,” another new single. Sorry’s Asha Lorenz says of the song, “Meet me at the butterfly sanctuary. Echo.” A press release also notes the track was inspired by “inspired by a poem about the story of a boy shouting echo into a tunnel waiting for his reply” before blossoming into being “about losing yourself in love and ‘echo’ becoming a third person in the middle.”

In a 2022 interview with Uproxx, Lorenz also said of her songwriting process, “If I can’t make sense of what’s really going on or people’s thoughts and stuff, then I flip it into a song and I can kind of put it away because I can see it for something else.”

Watch the “Echoes” video above. Below, find the Cosplay cover art and tracklist, as well as Sorry’s upcoming tour dates.