Sorry have been ramping up. Last year, the band shared “Waxwing,” which was their first new songs in two years, since their 2022 album Anywhere But Here. That song, it turns out, will be on a new album: Today (August 12), the group announced Cosplay, which is set for November 7.
They also shared “Echoes,” another new single. Sorry’s Asha Lorenz says of the song, “Meet me at the butterfly sanctuary. Echo.” A press release also notes the track was inspired by “inspired by a poem about the story of a boy shouting echo into a tunnel waiting for his reply” before blossoming into being “about losing yourself in love and ‘echo’ becoming a third person in the middle.”
In a 2022 interview with Uproxx, Lorenz also said of her songwriting process, “If I can’t make sense of what’s really going on or people’s thoughts and stuff, then I flip it into a song and I can kind of put it away because I can see it for something else.”
Watch the “Echoes” video above. Below, find the Cosplay cover art and tracklist, as well as Sorry’s upcoming tour dates.
Sorry’s Cosplay Album Cover Artwork
Sorry’s Cosplay Tracklist
1. “Echoes”
2. “Jetplane”
3. “Love Posture”
4. “Antelope”
5. “Candle”
6. “Today Might Be The Hit”
7. “Life In This Body”
8. “Waxwing”
9. “Magic”
10. “Into The Dark”
11. “JIVE”
Sorry’s 2025 Tour Dates
08/17 — Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *
08/18 — Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *
08/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
08/21 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *
08/22 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *
08/24 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/31 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
12/03 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
12/05 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/06 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
12/08 — Montreal, QC PDB @ Bar Le Ritz
12/09 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
12/11 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
12/16 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
12/17 — Portland, OR @ MS Studios
12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
12/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
* supporting The Maccabees
Cosplay is out 11/7 via Domino. Find more information here.