We haven’t heard from London favorites Sorry since their dropped their 2022 album Anywhere But Here.” But, they’re back now: Today (October 17), they shared the new single “Waxwing.” The track is built on an interpolation of the lyrics from Tony Basil’s classic “Hey Mickey.”

The group’s Asha Lorenz says of the song in a statement, “Mickey is desire ? Mickey is the bomb? Mickey makes me money? Mickey makes my songs? Mickey makes a poem? Mickey in the drugs ? Mickey is liar ? Mickey making love? Mickey is desire ?”

There’s no news of a new album yet, but perhaps this song means one is on the way soon.

In a 2022 interview with Uproxx, Lorenz said of her songwriting process, “If I can’t make sense of what’s really going on or people’s thoughts and stuff, then I flip it into a song and I can kind of put it away because I can see it for something else.”

Watch the “Waxwing” video above. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates, in support of Fontaines DC, below.