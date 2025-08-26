Spoon Unveil Two New Singles Right Before Launching A Tour With Pixies

The last we heard from Spoon was their 2022 album Lucifer On The Sofa, but they’ve started working on a new LP this year. It seems to be going well: They’ve already finished two songs and today (August 26), they shared them: “Chateau Blues” and “Guess I’m Fallin In Love.”

The band’s Britt Daniel says in a statement:

“We started work on an album this year and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world. But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody’s mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now. Let’s get them out there. And so here they are today, ‘Chateau Blues’ and ‘Guess I’m Fallin In Love.’ Two new tunes with distinct personalities that were summoned into the world the past few months in Austin TX and Providence RI. It’s a big day all around: tonight we kick off our first tour in a while in Santa Ana, and tomorrow we start up our run with the Pixies — let’s face it, one of theee great bands of all TIMES. A band that some may know has long been near and dear to me. It’s a real pleasure and we’re real happy to be getting back into gig world for a sec. See you down front.”

