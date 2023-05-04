At least one person has been unintentionally sleeping in recently and they have Pixies to blame.

As Android Police reports, not long ago, Google introduced a new feature to Android phones, which allows users to turn off alarms by saying commands like “stop” or “snooze.” One Reddit user found a strange bug in the process, though. In a recent post on the r/GooglePixel subreddit, they explained how for the past few months, on seemingly random days, their alarm would either not work or turn off very quickly.

They continued, “Well this morning, I woke up about 5 minutes before my alarm went off, and I have cracked the code. The alarm is set to play a Spotify playlist, and one of the songs on that playlist is ‘Where is My Mind’ by the Pixies. If you know the first line of that song, you may know where I’m going with this… The first line in the song is ‘Ooohhh STOP’, with the word ‘stop’ said very clearly. My Pixel has been hearing that ‘stop’ and turning the alarm off. Since it’s a playlist on shuffle, it only comes up every once in a while, so it’s not happening every morning.”

Android Police shared a video of this in action:

Pixies themselves have since acknowledged the situation, sharing the article on Twitter and writing, “Sorry about that!”

As Android Police notes, other songs that feature a clear and prominent “stop” in their lyrics don’t seem to have the same effect as “Where Is My Mind,” including the Hollies’ “Stop Stop Stop,” the Supremes’ “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Jane’s Addiction’s “Stop,” MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” and Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.” They did note, though, “‘Where Is My Mind’ is unique in the fact that its ‘Stop!’ comes before music really starts playing.”