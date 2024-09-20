Earlier this year, St. Vincent released her seventh studio album, All Born Screaming. The singer’s devilishly good time will continue with a Spanish-language version of that album, entitled Todos Nacen Gritando.

“The origins of Todos Nacen Gritando can be traced back to some of the most memorable shows I’ve ever played, in Mexico, South America, and recently Primavera Barcelona in 2023,” she said in a statement. “Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion — singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway?”

She continued, “So I enlisted my best friend and occasional collaborator Alan Del Rio Ortiz to work on translating these lyrics, tweaking here and there for melodic reasons, making every effort to stay true to the song at hand without sacrificing accuracy. After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labor of love and tribute to the people who inspired it.”

You can listen to first single “Hombre Roto” (the new version of “Broken Man”) above.

Todos Nacen Gritando is out 11/15 via Total Pleasure Records. Find more information here.