st vincent TOP
Getty Image
Indie

St. Vincent’s New Album ‘All Born Screaming’: Everything You Need To Know About Her Seventh Album

St. Vincent‘s seventh album All Born Screaming is almost here. This week, St. Vincent will release the album, which is a community effort by those she holds closest. Ahead of the drop, we’ve put together a guide of everything to know about the album.

Release Date

All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Total Pleasure. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Hell Is Near”
2. “Reckless”
3. “Broken Man”
4. “Flea”
5. “Big Time Nothing”
6. “Violent Times”
7. “The Power’s Out”
8. “Sweetest Fruit”
9. “So Many Planets”
10. “All Born Screaming” Feat. Cate Le Bon

Features

As of now, the only vocal feature on the album is Cate Le Bon. However, a press release announcing the album indicated that several of St. Vincent’s friends — including Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke — have contributed to the album’s production in some capacity.

Artwork

You can see the controversial All Born Screaming artwork below.

Total Pleasure

Singles

So far, St. Vincent has released “Broken Man,” “Flea,” and “Big Time Nothing” as singles from All Born Screaming.

Tour

You can see St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming Tour dates below.

05/22 — Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater*
05/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic*
08/08 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
08/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum +
08/13 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +
08/14 — Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series +
08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
09/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/13 — Washington D.C. @ Anthem ^
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %
09/16 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater %
09/20 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater %

* with Momma
# with Spoon
+ with Eartheater
^ with Yves Tumor
% with Dorian Electra

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×