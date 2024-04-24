St. Vincent‘s seventh album All Born Screaming is almost here. This week, St. Vincent will release the album, which is a community effort by those she holds closest. Ahead of the drop, we’ve put together a guide of everything to know about the album.
Release Date
All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Total Pleasure. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Hell Is Near”
2. “Reckless”
3. “Broken Man”
4. “Flea”
5. “Big Time Nothing”
6. “Violent Times”
7. “The Power’s Out”
8. “Sweetest Fruit”
9. “So Many Planets”
10. “All Born Screaming” Feat. Cate Le Bon
Features
As of now, the only vocal feature on the album is Cate Le Bon. However, a press release announcing the album indicated that several of St. Vincent’s friends — including Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke — have contributed to the album’s production in some capacity.
Artwork
You can see the controversial All Born Screaming artwork below.
Singles
So far, St. Vincent has released “Broken Man,” “Flea,” and “Big Time Nothing” as singles from All Born Screaming.
Tour
You can see St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming Tour dates below.
05/22 — Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater*
05/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic*
08/08 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
08/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum +
08/13 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +
08/14 — Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series +
08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
09/05 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
09/13 — Washington D.C. @ Anthem ^
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %
09/16 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater %
09/20 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater %
* with Momma
# with Spoon
+ with Eartheater
^ with Yves Tumor
% with Dorian Electra