St. Vincent‘s seventh album All Born Screaming is almost here. This week, St. Vincent will release the album, which is a community effort by those she holds closest. Ahead of the drop, we’ve put together a guide of everything to know about the album.

Release Date All Born Screaming is out 4/26 via Total Pleasure. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Hell Is Near”

2. “Reckless”

3. “Broken Man”

4. “Flea”

5. “Big Time Nothing”

6. “Violent Times”

7. “The Power’s Out”

8. “Sweetest Fruit”

9. “So Many Planets”

10. “All Born Screaming” Feat. Cate Le Bon

Features As of now, the only vocal feature on the album is Cate Le Bon. However, a press release announcing the album indicated that several of St. Vincent’s friends — including Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke — have contributed to the album’s production in some capacity. Artwork You can see the controversial All Born Screaming artwork below.