Sunset Rubdown Reunite After 13 Years For A 2023 North American Tour

Spencer Krug is most known for his role in Wolf Parade, who in 2017 released their first album in seven years: Cry Cry Cry. But Krug is a man of many projects, including Sunset Rubdown, who are about to make their return after inactivity for 13 years and join all the many bands who have been miraculously reuniting as of late.

Sunset Rubdown’s last album was 2009’s Dragonslayer, and then they broke up later that year. A press release reads that Krug woke up one morning after a dream of a Sunset Rubdown reunion and proceeded to email his former bandmates. Now they’ll be touring next year, kicking it off in March in Montreal, Quebec at La Sala Rossa and then finishing at the end of April in Los Angeles, California at the Lodge Room. Hopefully this also means that new music might be on the way.

Check out the full tour dates below.

03/24/2023 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

03/25/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/26/2023 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

03/27/2023 – Portland, ME @ Space

03/28/2023 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

03/30/2023 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/31/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/01/2023 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/19/2023 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

04/20/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

04/21/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

04/22/2023 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/24/2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/25/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room