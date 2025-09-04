Sword II — the Atlanta trio of Mari González, Certain Zuko, and Travis Arnold — unveiled their debut album, Spirit World Tour, in 2023, and now they’re ready for more. Today (September 5), the band announced a new album, Electric Hour. They’ve also unveiled the shoegaze-leaning single “Even If It’s Just A Dream.”

In a statement, the band says of the album:

“The title was inspired by the idea that we are in the era of surveillance technology, but also we imagined ‘electric hour’ as something powerful, a time for creativity, potency and revolution — ‘the time is now’ type situation. We imagined the ‘hour’ as the time a band gets to be on stage — one hour to make your point to the audience, to make sense of the situation facing humanity. One hour to bring into the physical world the music that resonates with people facing repression, increasing alienation, and violence. Basically, one shot to make the revolution. It’s very daunting because you only get one life, one hour. But our limitation is what shows us what is important, what is worthy of our time in this life.”

Watch the “Even If It’s Just A Dream” video above. Below, find the Electric Hour cover art and tracklist, along with Sword II’s upcoming tour dates.