So far in 2020, duo Sylvan Esso has released two singles: “Your Reality” and “Sunburn.” The latter stood as the bad’s first release in two years, after the arrival of their third album, Free Love. That album was their second consecutive release to receive a nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, and while the project did not win in that category, it was still heralded as their best release to date. Sylvan Esso is aiming even now and that’s evident through a new song and the announcement of their fourth album, No Rules Sandy.

We have a new song called “Didn’t Care” out today and a new album out in three weeks. No Rules Sandy. August 12th. Pre-order up now. https://t.co/ikYziVBtry pic.twitter.com/ZXsqFz6oBj — Sylvan Esso (@SylvanEsso) July 24, 2022

Sylvan Esso announced No Rules Sandy by releasing their third song of the year, “Didn’t Care.” The new record is a gratifying release that finds front singer Amelia Meath showing her gratitude towards a relationship that proved to be worthwhile. Multi-instrumentalist Nick Sanborn provides production that suits the song’s warm spirits and upbeat mood.

No Rules Sandy is set to arrive on August 12 and the duo has already performed the project in full thanks to a set at the Newport Folk Festival. In a press release about the album, Meath said the album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.” Sanborn adds, “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘F*ck that, I know what I want. And it’s now, or never. So let’s get out there and do it.”

You can listen to “Didn’t Care” above and check out the tracklist for No Rules Sandy below.

1. “Moving”

2. “Look At Me”

3. “(Bad Fills)”

4. “Echo Party”

5. “How Did You Know”

6. “(Betty’s, May 4, 2022)”

7. “Didn’t Care”

8. “(Vegas // Dad)”

9. “Your Reality”

10. “(#1vm)”

11. “Cloud Walker”

12. “Sunburn”

13. “(?)”

14. “Alarm”

15. “(No Rules Sandy)”

16. “Coming Back To You”

No Rules Sandy is out 8/12 via Loma Vista Recordings. You can pre-save it here.