Did you hear? Sylvan Esso are nominated for a Grammy this year. It seems like it was just yesterday when the Durham, North Carolina duo were touring their hearts out at tiny venues across the country, and now they’re a full-blown indie pop stars playing three nights at a stadium?!

That’s right, as part of their newly announced 2022 tour dates, Sylvan Esso are headlining a run of shows at their hometown Durham Athletic Park with guests Moses Sumney, Vagabon, Yo La Tengo, Indigo De Souza, Little Brother, and Mr. Twin Sister. Along with the stadium gigs, the newly announced tour dates also include an already-announced performance at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Michigan’s Electric Forest.

To celebrate this announcement, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn got on stage last night at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played their hit “Ferris Wheel.” Meath rocked her signature platform sneakers and the pair brought the energy you can surely expect on their tour dates.

You can see all of those dates below, watch the performance above, and get tickets here.

05/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

05/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

05/14 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

05/15 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

05/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

05/17 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

05/19 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park +

05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park #

05/21 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park

05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/24 — Ithaca, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard

05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

05/27-29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/23-26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

+ with Moses Sumney and Vagabon

# with Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza

@ with Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister