Did you hear? Sylvan Esso are nominated for a Grammy this year. It seems like it was just yesterday when the Durham, North Carolina duo were touring their hearts out at tiny venues across the country, and now they’re a full-blown indie pop stars playing three nights at a stadium?!
That’s right, as part of their newly announced 2022 tour dates, Sylvan Esso are headlining a run of shows at their hometown Durham Athletic Park with guests Moses Sumney, Vagabon, Yo La Tengo, Indigo De Souza, Little Brother, and Mr. Twin Sister. Along with the stadium gigs, the newly announced tour dates also include an already-announced performance at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and Michigan’s Electric Forest.
To celebrate this announcement, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn got on stage last night at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played their hit “Ferris Wheel.” Meath rocked her signature platform sneakers and the pair brought the energy you can surely expect on their tour dates.
You can see all of those dates below, watch the performance above, and get tickets here.
05/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
05/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
05/14 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
05/15 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
05/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
05/17 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
05/19 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park +
05/20 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park #
05/21 — Durham, NC @ Durham Athletic Park
05/23 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/24 — Ithaca, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard
05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
05/27-29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/23-26 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival
+ with Moses Sumney and Vagabon
# with Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza
@ with Little Brother and Mr. Twin Sister