In 2018, indie-pop duo Tegan And Sara announced that they were publishing a memoir titled High School. “‘How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan And Sara?’ We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers,” they said at the time. In 2020, about a year after the release of the book, the sisters announced it would be adapted into a TV series.

Now, the cast was revealed today. Playing the roles of Tegan and Sara will be Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland, respectively; both can be recognized from TikTok. Cobie Smulders will play the role of their mother Simone and Kyle Bornheimer will play the role of Patrick, Simone’s boyfriend.

“It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok,” Tegan said. “There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her. Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless — these were the twins that had to play us. We were overjoyed when they were cast, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that it all worked out.”

