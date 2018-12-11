Pamela Littky

Indie pop musicians and LGBT icons Tegan And Sara are publishing a joint memoir in fall 2019. The book, called High School, will be an account of the musicians’ formative teenage years. As the Quin sisters were figuring out who they were in the 1990s, surrounded by grunge and punk culture, they also discovered a passion for music. Chapters of High School will alternate from each sister’s point of view, showing their shared and divergent experiences growing up and figuring out who they wanted to be.

High School is both a coming-of-age story for two teenage girls and an origin story for indie legends. The sisters said in press materials:

“‘How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan And Sara?’ We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. […] Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

High School, a memoir by Tegan and Sara, to be published fall 2019. A transcendent story of first loves and first songs, it tangles itself up in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another. pic.twitter.com/Z2FGsMC6jn — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 11, 2018

High School will be published next fall by MCD, a division of Farrar, Straus & Giroux. Tegan And Sara will begin recording their ninth studio album next year.

Tegan And Sara are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.