Fans of The Beatles are in for a treat. Not only is their Get Back – The Rooftop Concert currently playing in IMAX theaters, but vinyl owners can now spin their music on a custom-built Let It Be-themed turntable thanks to Crosley Radio.

The turntable is available for purchase exclusively through stores participating in Record Store Day on February 8, the annual event meant to celebrate independently owned record stores. The turntable is printed with The Beatles’ Let It Be artwork, a dynamic stereo speakers and switchable Bluetooth, and a built-in 7-inch adapater. It also comes with an 18×24 print of the Get Back docuseries’ poster. Fans who are interested in the turntables should get their hands on one as soon as they can, as there are only 1,500 made available for purchase.

Record Store Day Co-Founder Michael Kurtz called the exclusive turntable “super special” in a statement about the new product. “Almost every year, Record Store Day has fun working with Crosley on a special limited-edition turntable made for indie record stores,” he said. “The Let It Be turntable is super special given the outpouring of love fans have for the Beatles and the amazing success of the Get Back film.”

Check out Crosley Radio's The Beatles turntable above