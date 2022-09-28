The last time we got an album from The Big Pink, it was 2012 — and the world looked very different. iPhones had home buttons, “Gangnam Style” flash mobs were all the rage, and TikTok was a song by Kesha, not a $200 billion app. But now, a decade later, The Big Pink are back and they’re armed with a new collection of songs and a renewed purpose.

“We were trying to get the songs written as quickly as possible and we neglected the essence of The Big Pink in the process,” the band’s vocalist Robbie Furze says about their 2012 album Future This. The seemingly endless cycle of touring and recording had killed their passion for music and the band decided to take an indefinite hiatus. But then, an opportunity to open for Wolf Alice in 2018 reignited the Furze’s creativity. “[Touring] gives you a tangible feeling on what it means to be a musician,” he says.

Now, they’re gearing up to drop a whole new batch of dreamy and galvanizing music with their third album The Love That’s Ours, which drops Friday. The music is a result of restored sense of identity that came from a decade of life, love, and asking the big questions. Songs like the wistful single “Rage,” speak to taking back your own power, while others like the piano-led “Safe And Sound” cope with loss. The Love That’s Ours also includes collaborations by Furze’s friends and fellow musicians like The Kills’ Jamie Hince and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner.

Celebrating the upcoming release of The Love That’s Ours, The Big Pink’s bassist Charlie Barker talks to Uproxx about The White Stripes, Hello Kitty, and doing the splits in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music

Real loud hot vibes.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Essential.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Rio de Janeiro.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

There are many people, Patti Smith is one of them. I love her relationship with words.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In Mexico City, a seafood restaurant called Mariscos Mi Compa Chava.

What album do you know every word to?

The White Stripes’ Elephant.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The Cure at Leeds in 2012.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I normally wear baggy clothes but tight-fitted clothes look way better on stage

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t use Twitter, I like following artists: @guild_of_calamity @blitzcadet @mabgraves.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Nightcall” by Kavinsky.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“80s popcorn song.”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Morphine’s Cure For Pain.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

My own bed.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I have hello kitty tattooed on my palm. It’s the only thing I believe in.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Eminem.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Sh*t, I’ve had a ton of really nice things done for me. My girlfriend had a ring made for me with both our birthstone gems in it. My best friend stitched words on to some clothes for me. My friends produced my EP for me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Look inwards.

What’s the last show you went to?

There was a guy playing covers in the pub the other night in Padstow. It was great fun.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Cat In The Hat.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can do the splits.

The Love That’s Ours is out 9/30 via Project Melody Music. Pre-order it here.