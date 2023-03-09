The Cure Announce Their First North American Tour Since 2016

Happy news for sad people: The Cure just announced their first North American tour since 2016. Though eccentric frontman Robert Smith said a new album called Songs Of A Lost World would arrive last year and it never came, the “Friday I’m In Love” band’s upcoming run represents an exciting time and hopefully means new material will finally be released soon.

The tour kicks off in New Orleans in May and ends in the beginning of July in Miami. It includes a few nights at LA’s Hollywood Bowl and NYC’s Madison Square Garden. They’ll be bringing along The Twilight Sad to open up.

Check out the full dates below.

5/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smootie King Center *

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

5/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

5/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

5/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

5/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre *

5/23-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

5/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

6/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

6/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

6/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

6/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ XCel Energy Center *

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

6/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center *

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

6/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

6/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

6/20-22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

6/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

6/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

7/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

* with The Twilight Sad

THE CURE RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN MAY FOR A 30 DATE TOUR #ShowsOfALostWorld23 – REGISTER FOR TICKETS NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c pic.twitter.com/SU2wNqRG0f — The Cure (@thecure) March 9, 2023

