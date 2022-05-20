Robert Smith has been teasing The Cure’s next record for a bit; they haven’t released an LP since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, though they’ve had some fun live singles and collaborations. A couple of months ago, the “Friday I’m In Love” singer told NME: “I know what it’s called – it’s called Songs Of A Lost World. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

Yesterday, he finally gave another update at the Ivor Novellos, where he received the Icon Award. “We will be releasing a new album,” Smith told NME. “I get fed up of saying this now! We will be playing from October and the new album will be out before then. We walked on [stage at the Ivors today] to a bit of new music, actually. Hopefully no one recorded it!”

He continued: “Reeves [Gabrels] our guitar player has come over from America for the day just to finish a couple of solos, I’ve got to finish a couple of vocals. Essentially it’s a 12-track album. It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”