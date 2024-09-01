The Cure is known for its no nonsense experimental sound. That same stick it to them attitude applies to the band’s public stances, most recently lead vocalist Robert Smith’s crusade against Ticketmaster.

Now, The Cure’s composer and musician, Roger O’Donnell, is using his voice for another worthy cause. Today (September 1) on X (formerly Twitter), O’Donnell revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. After receiving aggressive treatment, he is urging others to get tested while opening up about his road to recovery.

“September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases,” he wrote. “In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating. I’ve now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given.”

O’Donnell went on to discuss his treatment. “I had the benefit of the latest sci-fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago,” he wrote. “The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer. I’m fine, and the prognosis is amazing. The mad axe murderer knocked on the door, and we didn’t answer.”

He went on to encourage others to get screened and tested. “Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance,” he wrote. “So all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out.”