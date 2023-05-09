The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith’s disdain for scalpers and Ticketmaster go hand in hand. In fact, prior to announcing The Cure’s forthcoming North American tour, the band formulated a plan to combat scalpers for ruining true fans’ ability to snag a ticket. So, after hearing about a scalper-friendly bill (HB 341) that was recently passed by Louisiana lawmakers, Smith took to Twitter to speak out against it.

Initially introduced on March 29, HB 341 went on to pass in the house on April 19. In short, the bill’s abstract reads: “Provides for the resale of certain entertainment and sporting event tickets.” However, upon further inspection, the legislation could have a huge impact on event ticketing as a whole.

There’s one part in particular that raises concern for Smith. “Additionally, proposed law defines ‘nontransferable ticketing’ as prohibiting the resell or exchange of a ticket or limiting the ticket holder to exchange the ticket exclusively through means provided by the ticket issuer,” reads the bill. But it doesn’t stop there, the bill continues, “Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer may use a nontransferable ticketing system only if the ticket holder is offered to purchase the same ticket in a transferable form at the initial time of sale.”

On social media, Smith warned just how damaging this bill, should it be placed into law. “The Louisiana legislature (HB #341) is considering a resellers-backed bill to ban fan-to-fan exchanges (like the one we are using on our 2023 north american tour to try and limit/stop scalping and bots),” he tweeted. “The bill has already passed the house and is up for consideration in the state senate. There is a hearing this Wednesday morning… Louisiana lawmakers! Please don’t pass this bill! Empower the artists, not the scalpers and the bots!”

Smith closed by adding, “Commercial lobbying corrupts democracy.”

According to FastDemocracy.com, the bill will be heard for consideration by the Louisiana Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, and International Affairs tomorrow, May 10, at 9 a.m.