The Cure just announced their first North American tour since 2016 with The Twilight Sad opening. It was noted on Ticketmaster that tickets would be non-transferable, and now the “Boys Don’t Cry” band have offered an explanation as to why.
Considering the recent disasters involving Bad Bunny fans experiencing ticket scams and Taylor Swift fans being unable to snag tickets to her tour, The Cure want to make sure fans can don’t have trouble accessing the gigs. So they’re attempting to prevent scalpers by making the tickets non-transferable. Read about what they’re doing below.
“WE WANT THE TOUR TO BE AFFORDABLE FOR ALL FANS, AND WE HAVE A VERY WIDE (AND WE THINK VERY FAIR) RANGE OF PRICING AT EVERY SHOW. OUR TICKETING PARTNERS HAVE AGREED TO HELP US STOP SCALPERS FROM GETTING IN THE WAY; TO HELP MINIMISE RESALE AND KEEP PRICES AT FACE VALUE, TICKETS FOR THIS TOUR WILL NOT BE TRANSFERABLE. IF SOMETHING COMES UP THAT PREVENTS A FAN FROM BEING ABLE TO USE A TICKET THEY HAVE PURCHASED, THEY WILL BE ABLE TO RESELL IT ON A FACE VALUE TICKET EXCHANGE.
UNFORTUNATELY, DESPITE OUR DESIRE TO PROTECT OUR LOW TICKET PRICES FOR FANS, THE STATES OF NY, IL AND CO MAKE THIS VERY DIFFICULT — THEY ACTUALLY HAVE LAWS IN PLACE THAT PROTECT SCALPERS! FOR SHOWS IN THESE STATES WE URGE FANS TO BUY OR SELL TICKETS TO ONE ANOTHER ON FACE VALUE TICKET EXCHANGES LIKE TWICKETS.LIVE AND CASHORTRADE.ORG. FANS SHOULD AVOID BUYING TICKETS THAT ARE BEING RESOLD AT INFLATED PRICES BY SCALPERS, AND THE SITES THAT HOST THESE SCALPERS SHOULD REFRAIN FROM RESELLING TICKETS FOR OUR SHOWS.”
TICKET REGISTRATION OPEN NOW AT https://t.co/PkDGUv9w7c #ShowsOfALostWorld23 #TheCure #NorthAmerica pic.twitter.com/KgYQNu3S4F
— The Cure (@thecure) March 10, 2023