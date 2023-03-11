The Cure just announced their first North American tour since 2016 with The Twilight Sad opening. It was noted on Ticketmaster that tickets would be non-transferable, and now the “Boys Don’t Cry” band have offered an explanation as to why.

Considering the recent disasters involving Bad Bunny fans experiencing ticket scams and Taylor Swift fans being unable to snag tickets to her tour, The Cure want to make sure fans can don’t have trouble accessing the gigs. So they’re attempting to prevent scalpers by making the tickets non-transferable. Read about what they’re doing below.