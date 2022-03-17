With last year’s Pressure Machine, The Killers expanded into new Americana storytelling territory. Gone were the arena rock sounds that the beloved band built their behemoth following on. In their place, was heartfelt songwriting from Brandon Flowers about hard-luck folks in small American towns like his hometown of Nephi, Utah.

“It was the first time in a long time that I was faced with silence,” Flowers said in a statement about the album’s release. “And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Now the Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition is due out on March 25th, and it features a range of new versions of some of the album’s songs. Expect re-works of tracks like “West Hills,” “The Getting By,” and “Runaway Horses,” all in a new palette of sound.

Along with the Deluxe release, The Killers will also be premiering a live film, entitled Notes From A Quiet Town, on March 21st via their Facebook page. Set in Nephi, the film features not only three stripped-down performances from the band but also stories of American life from locals — just like the album’s deliberately placed interludes.

Check out a trailer for the film above and see the tracklist for Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition below.

1. “West Hills”

2. “Quiet Town”

3. “Terrible Thing”

4. “Cody”

5. “Sleepwalker”

6. “Runaway Horses”

7. “In The Car Outside”

8. “In Another Life”

9. “Desperate Things”

10. “Pressure Machine”

11. “The Getting By”

12. “The Getting By II”

13. “The Getting By III”

14. “The Getting By IV”

15. “The Getting By V”

16. “Runaway Horses II”

17. “West Hills II”

18. “West Hills III”

Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition is due out on 03/25 via BMG.