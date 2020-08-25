Los Angeles duo The Score — comprised of Eddie Anthony (vocals, guitar) and Edan Dover (keyboards, production) are slated to release their new album Carry On later this month, fully leaning into anthems that are suited for stadiums and chorus hooks that don’t cease across the record’s 15 tracks. You might recognize the duo’s music just from watching TV, as their songs have soundtracked campaigns for Jeep, NBA, and even the recent Netflix blockbuster 6 Underground. These syncs, paired with a steady stream of releases over the last few years, have earned The Score a fervent fanbase, which includes recognizable names like Travis Barker and Awolnation, as well as songwriters/producers Pete Nappi (30 Seconds To Mars, Dreamers, Shinedown) and Tim Randall (Imagine Dragons), all of which lent a hand as collaborators on Carry On.

Ahead of the album’s release, the duo sat down to talk Coldplay, Joe Rogan, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Anthemic, motivating, loud, unapologetic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We’d like to remembered as the soundtrack to dreamers who strove to be bigger than themselves. The music that helped people fight their demons and find themselves.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

That’s tough. As of now Prague or Hamburg probably so far.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Too many people have inspired us creatively to narrow it down to one.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Rome, hands down.

What album do you know every word to?

Coldplay – Parachutes.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

James Blake at ACL was one of the best in recent memory for me.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

One where you don’t sweat too much.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Barstool Sports or Joe Rogan.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Cautious Clay – “Cold War.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“White living room inspo” can u tell I’m decorating my house? Ha.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

The Killers – Hot Fuss

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A really questionable hotel room in San Francisco.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

We don’t have tattoos.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

The Strokes.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

The nicest thing anyone has done is when fans come up to us after shows and tell us about their lives and how our music helped them during a really rough time, or that it’s making them chase their dreams. Hearing that level of honesty from a stranger makes us feel like what we’re doing is bigger than just making music.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

The best advice I would give my 18-year-old self would be to throw that timeline out the window. Chasing your dream never goes according to plan, and you will fail and hear the word “no” a ton, but you need to enjoy the ride and not get discouraged by the little things.

What’s the last show you went to?

Kyle Dion around Valentine’s Day at The Echo.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

The Godfather Part II.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Jon & Vinny’s takeout.

Carry On is out August 28 on Republic Records. Pre-order it here.